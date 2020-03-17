Tom Brady joins staggering list of Boston sports figures who've departed recently

A lot has changed in Boston sports over the last year or so with the departures of important players, coaches and front office personnel.

The latest exit came Tuesday when New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady announced on social media that he will leave the franchise in NFL free agency. The decision ends a remarkable 20-year run that saw Brady and the Patriots win Super Bowl championships in nine appearances.

Click here for complete Tom Brady coverage and download the MyTeams App for the latest news and analysis.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Brady joins a long list of notable Boston sports departures of late. Check out the list below, compiled by Boston Sports Inf.

Out of Boston - last 8+ months



Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski

Mookie Betts

Kyrie Irving

Rick Porcello

David Price

Antonio Brown

Josh Gordon

Kyle Van Noy

Jamie Collins

Alex Cora

Dave Dombrowski

Al Horford

Dante Scarnecchia



damn#TheStatsCorner

































— Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) March 17, 2020

It's kind of crazy that in the span of about one year, the Patriots have lost both Brady and future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski -- two pillars of the team's success for the last decade.

The Red Sox traded their best player, Mookie Betts, to the Los Angeles Dodgers in February. This move came a few weeks after the Sox parted ways with popular manager Alex Cora after the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal really took off. The Boston Celtics lost Kyrie Irving in free agency after a tumultuous 2018-19 NBA season, but the more surprising exit in free agency last summer probably was Al Horford. The C's, to their credit, have actually improved since Irving and Horford left, and they currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Story continues

It should be noted the Boston Bruins are the only team in town without a significant departure over the last year. The B's have done a remarkable job keeping the team's core -- Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Zdeno Chara, Charlie McAvoy and Tuukka Rask -- intact over the last five years. Keeping this group together has paid dividends for the Bruins, who came up just one win short of a Stanley Cup title last season and currently have the best record in the league.

Luckily for Boston sports fans, the next generation of young stars -- led by Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Xander Bogaerts and Pastrnak -- looks poised to continue the extraordinary run of success the city's teams have enjoyed over the last 20 years.

Tom Brady joins staggering list of Boston sports figures who've departed recently originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston