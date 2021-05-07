The NFL Players Association held a call with its membership on Friday and those who dialed in got to hear from Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Brady got on the call, which dealt with the union’s continued push for players to stay away from in-person work this offseason. Per the report, Brady told players to have “very intense negotiations” with their teams about modifying offseason work.

Brady said the NFL is the only league with “overly competitive” drills in the offseason and that last year showed there is a better way to prepare.

“There’s no f—ing pro baseball player that’s throwing 95 mph in mid-December,” Brady said.

Brady missed voluntary work during his final years with the Patriots and the Buccaneers’ roster is laden with veterans who were with the team last year, which may be why head coach Bruce Arians said earlier this year that he’s not bothered if players don’t do in-person work this offseason.

Tom Brady joins NFLPA call, pushes for modified offseason work originally appeared on Pro Football Talk