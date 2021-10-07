Tom Brady joins exclusive Madden NFL 22 club (temporarily)

Brady temporarily joins rare 'Madden 22' club after beating Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

In case Tom Brady needs more feathers in his cap, he can claim the title of video game GOAT -- for a little while, at least.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now has a 99 overall rating in EA Sports' Madden NFL 22 video game, the franchise announced Wednesday.

It's only a temporary elevation from his 97 overall rating, though, and it's a reward for breaking the NFL's all-time passing yards record in Sunday night's game against the New England Patriots.

Breaking the All-Time Passing Yards record is 9️⃣9️⃣ worthy 🙌



Congrats @TomBrady‼️ #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/SJpLsilzOo — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) October 7, 2021

Madden's "99 Club" is an exclusive list, as 99 is the highest rating in the game. Only five players have 99 ratings in Madden 22, with Brady temporarily becoming the sixth. Here's the list:

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

Jalen Ramsey, CB, Los Angeles Rams

Aaron Donald, DE, Los Angeles Rams

Ironically, Brady got a rating boost after arguably his worst game as a Buccaneer: The 44-year-old completed just 51.2% of his passes for 269 yards with no touchdowns in Tampa Bay's narrow 19-17 win over Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

Breaking a major NFL passing record is no small feat, though, and there's no doubt Brady still is one of the best QBs in the league: His 1,356 passing yards rank second in the league (behind Derek Carr) to go along with 10 touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Not too shabby for the NFL's oldest active player.