Tom Brady joins Bucs' White House visit for Super Bowl celebration

Tom Brady arrives at White House for first SB visit in 16 years originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady is used to winning Super Bowls. He's a little less used to the customary celebration that follows.

Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited the White House on Tuesday to be honored by President Joe Biden, continuing a tradition of champions in major professional and college sports.

The 43-year-old quarterback indeed was in attendance; that's him in the front row to the right of the podium between an extremely sunburnt Bruce Arians and wide receiver Antonio Brown. (No sign of ex-New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, though.)

The Bucs' victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in February was Brady's seventh Super Bowl title, but this wasn't Brady's seventh visit to Pennsylvania Avenue. In fact, it was his first White House trip since 2005.

The entire Patriots team didn't visit Donald Trump in the White House in 2019 following their Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Brady wasn't among the Patriots contingent that visited Trump in 2017 after their Super Bowl LI win against the Atlanta Falcons, and he skipped out on New England's celebration with Barack Obama in 2015 after beating the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

So, the only president Brady had visited at the White House after winning a Super Bowl was George W. Bush, who saw the Patriots three times between 2002 and 2005.

Considering this was Brady's first Super Bowl victory with his new team, we're not surprised that he made the trip to Washington, D.C. If Tampa Bay keeps winning, maybe he'll sit out the next few.