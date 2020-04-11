Tom Brady joining star-studded charity poker tournament including Matt Damon, Adam Sandler

Tom Brady’s stayed in the headlines since leaving the New England Patriots.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback who spent time with Howard Stern earlier this week is joining a cast of A-list Hollywood stars on Saturday for an online charity poker tournament to raise money amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ben Affleck announced the tournament on Instagram Friday. It will include Matt Damon, Adam Sandler, Jon Hamm, Jason Bateman, Sarah Silverman, Cheryl Hines, Adam Levine and poker icon Doyle Brunson among its 75 players.

Fans invited to chime in on Twitch

The tournament will benefit Feeding America and has so far raised $1.2 million, according to a Deadline report that describes the charity as the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States, providing 40 million meals a year.

The tournament will be live-streamed on Twitch, where fans will have the chance to interact with players and donate to the cause.

The game is Texas Hold ‘em, and virtual cards are in the air at 2 p.m. ET.

