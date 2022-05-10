Tom Brady to join Fox Sports as lead NFL analyst after he retires

Tom Brady still has unfinished business on the gridiron, but he’s already got his next gig ready and waiting.

The GOAT will be joining Fox Sports as their lead NFL analyst once he finally hangs up his cleats for good, the network announced Tuesday morning.

While confirming the news himself Tuesday, Brady made it clear that while he’s excited about the move, he still has “unfinished business” on the field this season.

Brady ended his brief “retirement” after just 41 days earlier this offseason, returning for a 23rd NFL season, and his third with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Whenever he decides to finally move on to the next chapter of his career, Brady will call NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, putting him in the booth for the network’s biggest matchups across the league.

