Tom Brady to join Fox Sports as lead NFL analyst when his playing career ends

After years of watching a former NFC East rival call their games on FOX Sports for years, fans of the Philadelphia Eagles will now have another rival on the call in the years to come.

During an early Tuesday, morning earnings call, Fox Sports CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced that seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady will be the lead NFL analyst, calling games alongside lead play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt.

Brady will work as an “ambassador” for Fox with a focus on “client and promotional initiatives.”

Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG https://t.co/FwKlQp02Hi — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 10, 2022

“We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season,” Murdoch said.

With Brady in the fold at Fox, every lead NFL analyst on a major network or streaming platform is a former high-profile passer.

Former Cowboys star Tony Romo has been the lead NFL analyst at CBS since 2017, Drew Brees worked as a football analyst at NBC last year after 20 seasons in the NFL, Troy Aikman is now on ESPN with Joe Buck and Peyton Manning and Eli Manning teamed up last season on ESPN’s “Manningcast” broadcast of Monday Night Football.

