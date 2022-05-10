Tom Brady to join Fox Sports as lead NFL analyst when playing career ends

Whenever Tom Brady decides to end his NFL career, he already has a new gig lined up.

Brady will join Fox Sports, the network announced Tuesday, as its lead NFL analyst when he retires, and will call games with the network's #1 play-by-play commentator Kevin Burkhardt.

"Brady will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives,” said Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch.

Brady, 44, shocked the football world on Feb. 1 when he announced his retirement after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl wins. At the time, he gave part of his reasoning for retiring as leaving "the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes."

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

Six weeks later, the three-time NFL MVP changed his mind and said he was coming back for a 23rd season.

TOM BRADY

For Fox Sports, this is a big signing, considering the offseason that have had.

Their previous No. 1 crew, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman went to ESPN to cover Monday Night Football. Burkhardt was elevated to the top sports where for now, he is expected to be joined by former NFL player Greg Olsen, who was his broadcast partner last season.

Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG https://t.co/FwKlQp02Hi — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 10, 2022

Fox will broadcast two of the next three Super Bowls, including Super Bowl 57 set to be broadcast Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Fox will also have Super Bowl 59, scheduled for Feb. 9, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tom Brady to join Fox Sports as lead NFL analyst after he retires