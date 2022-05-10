Tom Brady to join Fox Sports upon retirement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Schofield
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tom Brady
    Tom Brady
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Lachlan Murdoch, the CEO of Fox, held a teleconference with investors on Tuesday morning and broke some sports media news. Tom Brady, currently the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will join Fox Sports as an NFL analyst when his playing days are over. This will be part of a long-term agreement, and he will be in the booth with Kevin Burkhardt to all games as part of the deal.

Brian Steinberg, a reporter with Variety who was on the call, posted this on social media:

As Murdoch noted, Brady is still playing and as such, when he joins Fox is up in the air:

Brady flirted with retirement this off-season, announcing his retirement before deciding to return for one more season. With how he played last season, it was no surprise when he decided to return. After all, Brady looked like he had pulled off another legendary comeback when he put the Buccaneers in position to beat the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round, before Matthew Stafford produced a little magic of his own. So sports fans might have to wait a season — or more — to see Brady in the booth.

Recommended Stories