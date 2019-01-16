Tom Brady, Joey Bosa have great exchange about Patriots QB thwarting pass rush originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Los Angeles Chargers had one of the best pass rushes in the NFL this season, but it didn't play much of a factor in Sunday's AFC Divisional Round playoff game because New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wasted no time getting the ball out quickly.

Many of these quick passes went to running backs, most notably James White, who tied an NFL playoff record with 15 receptions in New England's dominant 41-28 win at Gillette Stadium.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, one of the best pass rushers in the league, failed to tally a single sack on Brady. Bosa and Brady had a great exchange during the game about the Patriots quarterback reading the defense and releasing the ball before the pass rush could get him. Check it out in the NFL Films video below:

Mutual respect on both sides of the ball.@jbbigbear and Tom Brady recognize each other's game. 🤝@Chargers | #NFLMicdUp pic.twitter.com/6OSIR81IFC — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 16, 2019

Brady shredded the Chargers defense for 343 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions.

The Patriots did well to neutralize the Chargers' fearsome pass rush and not allow a single sack, but the challenge won't get any easier Sunday on the road against a very good Kansas City Chiefs pass rush in the AFC Championship Game.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.