Tom Brady-Jimmy Garoppolo posed for next 'The Match' by Colin Cowherd

Bay Area native Tom Brady didn't start out so hot in Sunday's "The Match," but managed to make the most impressive shot of the day on the seventh hole. The event, also featuring former NFL MVP Peyton Manning and PGA icons Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, was a smashing success, raising over $20 million for coronavirus relief efforts and becoming the most-watched golf event in cable television history.

Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd talked through some potential duos who should participate in the next iteration of the event, and thinks Brady could take on former teammate and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo next time around.

Aaron Rodgers vs. Brett Favre



Tom Brady vs. Jimmy G@ColinCowherd lists pairs he would want to see face off in a potential 'The Match' Part 3: pic.twitter.com/r9NBudvhZc



— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) May 25, 2020

[49ERS INSIDER PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]





Brady and his partner Woods were swiftly defeated by the Manning-Mickelson pairing on Sunday, and likely would be seeking some revenge in a showdown with Garoppolo. The two also have the obvious history of being in New England together before a controversial trade with the 49ers in 2017.

Of course, 49ers general manager John Lynch did admit this offseason that the front office did due diligence on Brady during his free agency, but the six-time Super Bowl champ opted to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Garoppolo has taken a plethora of shots this offseason for his play in Super Bowl LIV, where the Niners blew a 10-point lead and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Story continues

[RELATED: Where Nick Bosa ranks on 49ers' five best rookie seasons since 2010]

There doesn't seem to be much evidence of Garoppolo's golf game on the internet, but it's hard to imagine he hasn't hit the links a few times in his life. He couldn't play much worse than Brady started out through six holes on Sunday.

Underlying tension between the two could come to the surface over the course of 18 holes together, but Garoppolo and Brady never have given any public indication the two have beef.

A matchup between the two could provide some laughs, but there are plenty of other duos more compelling for the next event.

Tom Brady-Jimmy Garoppolo posed for next 'The Match' by Colin Cowherd originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area