Tom Brady and Jerry Jones teaming up with Cowboys? They're talking about it in Dallas

With Tom Brady destinations - that aren't Foxboro - being bandied about, does the possibility exist that he could go from working for one high-profile NFL owner to another?

As in TB12 in Big D?

Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones has his own would-be free-agent quarterback issue to deal with in Dak Prescott. The Athletic's Jon Machota tweeted about Jones' son, team executive vice president Stephen Jones, being asked (he assumed jokingly, but maybe not) on the radio about giving Brady a call, here's how that went:

Stephen Jones when @stevenwdennis joked about calling Tom Brady: "Not even a thought. We're so, so all in on Dak. [Mike McCarthy] is so all in on Dak. He's so convicted that [Dak's] the guy that can help us win championships. He's putting together a great staff to support him." https://t.co/rShMF3ZdMF — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 10, 2020

Prescott turns 27 this summer (16 years younger than Brady if you're keeping score) and will likely be kept in Dallas by Jones with the franchise tag. Brady, of course, negotiated that tag out of his most recent deal with the Patriots. Prescott reportedly sought a $40 million-a-year deal last summer when he turned down a $30 million-a-year offer from the Cowboys.

The younger Jones also said on the radio that the Cowboys and Prescott were "real, real, real close" to getting a deal done before the season.

"We've got to land the plane and get his deal done," Jones said, per Machota, "That's on Jerry [a.k.a Dad] and myself. He's our future. I think he stepped up and improved in all ways last year."

