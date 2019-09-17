Tom Brady, Jamie Collins, Stephon Gilmore make PFF's Team of the Week

The New England Patriots were dominant against the Miami Dolphins in their 43-0 Week 2 victory. And they are getting quite a bit of recognition for their strong performance.

Three members of the Patriots were named to Pro Football Focus' Team of the Week for their strong effort against the Dolphins. They were quarterback Tom Brady, linebacker Jamie Collins, and defensive back Stephon Gilmore.

These players getting the nod is certainly not a surprise, especially Gilmore. Arguably the league's best cornerback, Gilmore earned a player rating of 92.6, good for the highest of any player on the Team of the Week. Per PFF, he allowed a passer rating of just 12.5 on throws his way and, of course, he had an excellent pick-6 during the contest.

Collins matched Gilmore's pick-6 and then some against the Dolphins. He led the team in tackles with 5, got 0.5 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss, and was able to log two interceptions including the pick-6. He looks rejuvenated in his second stint with the Patriots and should continue to serve as an athletic playmaker for their defense.

As for Brady, he led a steady offensive attack on Sunday, putting up a 124.7 passer rating while completing 20-of-28 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns. While the offense didn't start clicking in full until the second half, Brady was still steady as ever and didn't make many, if any, mistakes outside of some disconnects with his new weapon, Antonio Brown.

The three Patriots on PFF's Team of the Week definitely deserved the nods for their solid play, but they won't think much about the accolade. They'll be more focused on their upcoming Week 3 meeting with the New York Jets as they look to start the season 3-0.

