Tom Brady, James Harrison joke about meeting as Patriots teammates

If anyone had reason to despise Tom Brady, it was James Harrison.

The fiery outside linebacker went toe-to-toe with Brady's New England Patriots for years while with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and his primary objective was to make the quarterback's life miserable.

When Harrison signed with the Patriots near the end of the 2017 season, he expected his hatred of Brady to continue -- until he met the legendary QB.

"When I first got there, obviously the first person I met was Tom,” Harrison said Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show. “He introduced himself as if I didn’t know who the hell he was.

"I wanted to hate him when I got here, so I was like, ‘He’s feeding me some B.S. He’s just being a good guy in front of me,'" Harrison said.

"Obviously the 1st person I met was @TomBrady & he introduced himself as if I didn't know who the hell he was"@jharrison9292 said he wanted to hate Tom but he was too nice 😂 & he had NO problems with his time in New England #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/RSr81GdMRM — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 18, 2021

But after watching Brady conduct himself around his Patriots teammates, the veteran linebacker finally acknowledged that Brady was a "good dude."

“I’m just sitting back watching for a week or two. Finally, I had to tell him, ‘I wanted to come here and hate you' ...

"That’s why everybody likes him. He’s a good dude. From the practice squad guy he comes in the first day, he’s like, ‘Hey, how you doing, I’m Tom Brady,’ like they don’t know who the hell he is. That’s just him. That’s just his personality. He’s just a good dude."

Harrison made similar remarks about Brady back in 2019, but this time, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback (and his social media team) caught wind of it.

I mean…why would anyone ever not be nice to @jharrison9292?! 🤣 https://t.co/VUHPjqFEOx — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 18, 2021

Harrison responded with an admission of his own.

@TomBrady If you only knew the names I called you before I met you, you wouldn’t have been! 👀😂😂 https://t.co/LekoR9gB5w — James Harrison (@jharrison9292) August 18, 2021

Harrison is among many former Patriots who have raved about Brady as a teammate -- both his ability to make those around him better and his commitment to everyone on the roster.

Brady's new Bucs teammates have said the same thing about the 44-year-old QB, which may explain why Tampa Bay won a Super Bowl last season in his first year with the club.

The Patriots lost in Super Bowl LII during Harrison's lone season in New England, but getting Harrison to do an about-face on his longtime nemesis is a victory in itself for Brady.