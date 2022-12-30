Tom Brady: 'I've loved my opportunity to play'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reflects on his time spent in the NFL.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 17 matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The strong play of Nahshon Wright is right on time for the Cowboys and now he has his first career interception on a leaping grab. | From @CDBurnett7
Should the Dolphins have suspected Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion during the game? Or is hindsight the only way to have spotted the signs?
They haven't signed anyone yet.
Quotes from Coach Mike Vrabel, QB Joshua Dobbs, others from postgame press conferences, media interviews and more
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy revealed on Thursday how and when the 49ers approached him leading up to 2022 NFL Draft.
Davante Adams and Derek Carr are close friends, and the Raiders wide receiver made it pretty clear how he felt about Josh McDaniels' decision to bench the veteran quarterback.
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel sent an email asking for more consistency from NFL officials earlier this season, but he didn’t get what he was looking for from the crew working Thursday night’s game against the Cowboys. Vrabel’s specific gripe on Thursday night was with how officials handled roughing the passer. Titans linebacker Monty Rice [more]
Are the Eagles better off resting Jalen Hurts for another week and going with Gardner Minshew?
Former Dallas Cowboy Deion Sanders had a few words of advice for this season’s team.
Teams that fire coaches tend to hire replacements who are the exact opposite of the former coach. And the next Broncos coach needs to handle quarterback Russell Wilson in the exact opposite way that Nathaniel Hackett did. No more special treatment. No more office in the building. No more anything other than being treated like [more]
There is no easier target in the NFL than Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson right now.
Brandon Aiyuk shared with NBC Sports Bay Area why he encouraged Davante Adams to sit out of Sunday's 49ers-Raiders game amid Las Vegas' Derek Carr drama.
Something weird is happening in Denver. That statement would be true pretty much every week of a wild and wacky 2022 season. The current nuttiness comes from a sudden effort by multiple Broncos players to rush to the public defense of quarterback Russell Wilson. From receiver Jerry Jeudy to receiver K.J. Hamler to receiver Kendall [more]
South Carolina’s head coach has a pretty firm stance on this concept.
Cowboys improve to 12-4 and still have an outside shot at winning the NFC East
Washington has 11 wins for the first time since 2016 while Texas finishes the season 8-5.
Adams on Carr's demotion: "I don't think anybody was excited about it in here."
Since entering the league as part of the 2019 NFL Draft class, defensive stalwarts Nick Bosa and Maxx Crosby have faced comparisons at every turn.