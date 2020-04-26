Tom Brady issues message to Bucs fans: 'I'm so happy to be in Tampa Bay'

Tom Brady chimed in Sunday afternoon with a message that will fire up Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and have the opposite effect on New England Patriots fans

The ex-Patriots quarterback shared a brief video on the Bucs' Twitter account expressing his excitement about starting a new chapter in Tampa.

"I'm so happy to be in Tampa Bay," Brady says. "And I wanted to say thank you guys for welcoming me and my family into your community with open arms. Outside of getting kicked out of the park the other day.

"I'm so excited to be a Buc. We have an incredibly exciting season ahead. I can't wait until we can get together as a team and start our practices and start working hard to improve. There's a lot of work to be put in between now and the start of the season. But I'm looking forward to seeing you guys at Raymond James in a couple short months. I promise you that. So stay safe, everyone. And let's go Bucs."

Looks like other than getting kicked out of a park and accidentally walking into a stranger's home, the transition from New England to Florida is going well for Brady.

Some of that excitement may have to do with his longtime tight end Rob Gronkowski joining him in Tampa Bay. The Patriots traded Gronk to the Bucs last week for a fourth-round draft pick.

Now, Brady has an assortment of weapons at his disposal with Gronk, O.J. Howard, and Cameron Brate at tight end plus Mike Evans and Chris Godwin as his primary wide receivers. The Bucs also invested in the offensive line during the 2020 NFL Draft with first-round pick Tristan Wirfs, running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn in Round 3, and a potential steal in Round 5 with wideout Tyler Johnson.

