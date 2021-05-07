Tom Brady invited Kyle Trask to begin throwing with him

TAMPA — If you wondered how Tom Brady would react to the Bucs drafting Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, his eventual successor, well, let’s just say he’s not giving him the cold shoulder pad.

Trask received a phone call from Brady a couple days after he was drafted by the Bucs. He asked when Trask would arrive in Tampa and invited him to begin throwing passes together.

That’s the polar opposite of where the broken relationship between the Packers Aaron Rodgers and backup Jordan Love remains today.

Appearing on NFL Network, Trask detailed his conversation with Brady.

“Yeah, he actually did, he reached out to me a couple days after the draft and you know, he was just making sure, or checking in on when I get into town so we can get together and maybe do some throwing and things like that,” Trask said. “It meant a lot to me.”

In fact, Trask said Brady wasn’t the only new teammate he has heard from since being drafted by the Bucs.

“Not only Tom, but a couple of other guys have reached out so you can definitely tell they have a great culture and a great group of people in this building and I can’t wait to get started.”

Trask said he is eager to learn from Brady and help the team in any role possible.

“Yeah, I mean first and foremost, I just want to do anything I can to help the team and obviously the goal is going to be to win another Super Bowl,’' Trask said. “And that’s going to be my main focus and whatever I can do at the end of the day to kind of lead the team in the right direction, I’ll be willing to do that.”

The Bucs have four quarterbacks on the roster: backup Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin, who was inactive for every game in 2020, re-signed as free agents. Both are 31.

Trask will likely fill the No. 3 role to begin the 2021 season. After that? It all depends on when Brady is ready to say enough is enough. He will be 44 in September and is signed through 2022.

