Tom Brady intends to “foster” Josh Gordon

Josh Gordon has played only 22 games the past five seasons. He currently is suspended indefinitely for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

But Tom Brady posted a video on social media this week showing him throwing passes to Gordon, and the Patriots have hope the league could reinstate the receiver before the start of the 2019 season.

It isn’t the only time Brady has spent or intends to spend with Gordon.

According to Jeff Darlington of ESPN, Brady recognizes Gordon needs “fostering” to help him overcome his personal issues. Brady even has included Gordon in some family dinners.

“He recognized that Josh Gordon made the team better and recognized that he was going to need some attention,” Darlington said, via Dov Kleiman. “Josh Gordon was going out to dinner with Tom Brady and Gisele [Bundchen] at times because Tom recognized that he needs to bring this guy in, foster him, make him feel like he is at home, recognizing some of the issues that Josh Gordon goes through.

“While that is, in part, a guy just trying to get better, it’s also Tom Brady being a really good person, continuing to try to help out and manifest Josh Gordon. . . .Tom Brady, to this day, really respects Josh Gordon and would love to see him live a better life.”

Gordon caught 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games for the Patriots last season before being suspended indefinitely in December. The Patriots tendered a contract as a restricted free agent, and Gordon signed the tender.

A league spokesperson said the NFL has no update on Gordon’s status.

In March, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the immediate focus was making sure Gordon is doing “what he needs to do to get his life on the right track.” Goodell added that once Gordon has found that track, the league will “get to that place” of determining a return to action.