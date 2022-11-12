Tom Brady insists he has ‘zero’ regrets about rejoining Buccaneers after early struggles

It certainly hasn’t been easy for Tom Brady, both on the field and off, this season.

Yet Brady, speaking ahead of the Buccaneers’ game in Germany against the Seattle Seahawks this weekend, said he has “zero” regrets about rejoining the Buccaneers this season after his brief retirement.

"Zero, no. Definitely not," Brady said, via ESPN’s Jenna Laine. "I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete and I spoke to the team about it and they were excited to have me back. I don't really regret those types of things — I think when I commit to it, I mean it and I do my best and try to give everything I can to this particular opportunity."

The Buccaneers have struggled recently, and enter Sunday’s game in Munich having lost five of their last seven. There was a three-game losing skid in there, too, which was Brady’s first since 2002.

They barely got past the Los Angeles Rams last week, thanks to a Brady-led game-winning drive, to get the Bucs to a 4-5 record.

To add to his struggles, Brady is going through a very public divorce with Gisele Bündchen. Putting all of that together, it’s fair to question if the 45-year-old quarterback regrets coming out of retirement to play another season.

While the Bucs’ play has been far from great, they are in a very weak NFC South. No team in that division has a winning record, and the Buccaneers are actually still in first place.

Though a win on Sunday won’t fix everything, Brady knows how important that is with a bye week on the horizon.

"I think the frustrating part is we just haven't played to the way we're capable of playing — that's for a number of different reasons," Brady said, via ESPN. "This is a very important game for us — we have a bye week after this. It gives you a chance to kind of evaluate where you're at and I'd much rather evaluate being 5-5 than being 4-6. We've got to just win this game and it'll take care of that."