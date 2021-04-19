Tom Brady injury: Buccaneers QB gives update on knee after surgery

Tom Brady injury: Bucs QB gives update on knee after surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had offseason surgery on his knee, and during an appearance Sunday at head coach Bruce Arians' Family Foundation gala, he provided an update on the status of his rehab.

"I feel pretty good," Brady said, per ESPN's Jenna Laine. "I don't know if I could go this week, but we'll see how things play out. It's a long time between now and the beginning of the season, and just be smart about all these different things that we have to do and fulfill; but we all take a lot of pride in being ready to go, and I'm sure we will be."

The rehab process isn't enjoyable, but Brady is pleased to be making progress and feeling better.

"It's good, it's good. It's good progress," Brady said, per Laine. "It's rehab. None of that is fun, but looking forward to getting back to real training and stuff, which is hopefully here pretty soon. ... I'm cool with it. It's just part of what you deal with. Things come up. You deal with them the best way you can, with the best opportunity to improve. I'm definitely feeling a lot better than I did six or seven weeks ago."

Brady, despite having a knee that was less than 100 percent healthy, played fantastic during his first season with the Buccaneers following his free agent departure from the New England Patriots.

The 43-year-old quarterback threw for 4,633 yards with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in the regular season. He then led the Bucs to four playoff wins -- the first three on the road -- including a Super Bowl LV triumph over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. Brady was named Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time in his career.

Voluntary offseason workout programs are starting around the league this week, although many players have chosen not to participate. The first mandatory offseason program is minicamp in June.