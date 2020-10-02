Tom Brady impressed with rookie quarterback Justin Herbert's NFL career thus far

Tom Brady impressed with Justin Herbert's NFL career thus far originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Compliments are always flattering depending on who they come from.

Los Angeles Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert has had the opportunity to face Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes in his first career NFL start in week two of this 2020 season.

Herbert threw for over 300 yards.

After the game, the Mahomes and Herbert met at midfield for a congratulatory handshake.

In week three against the Carolina Panthers, another 300-plus passing game from Herbert.

Now, Herbert and the Chargers will face arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (still feels a little weird to type that).

Ahead of this Sunday’s matchup, Brady was asked about his thoughts on Herbert’s young NFL career so far.

Brady has been impressed.

"Now you come in, there’s not a lot of media attention – you don’t see them on a daily basis. Training camp – there wasn’t a lot of people [and] there is no one at the games, so it kind of feels a little different," Brady said.

High praise from the 14x Pro Bowl, 3x All-Pro, 6x Super Bowl Champ, 2x AP Offensive Player of the Year (2007, 2010) quarterback who will go down as one of the greatest in history.

Brady’s first full season as New England’s starting quarterback in 2001 is one for the history books: the Patriots went 11-3 behind 2,843 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and a 63.9% completion rate. This performance gave Brady his first Pro Bowl selection. It was his second year (first full year) in the league!

Let’s also not forget that Brady was drafted in the sixth round, No. 199 overall in the 2000 NFL Draft from the University of Michigan.

Through two games of his NFL career, Herbert has thrown for 641 passing yards, two touchdowns and has completed 69.5% of his passes.

Brady continued and said Herbert’s success might have something to do with the NFL game changing over the course of the years.

“It feels like a continuation of college, I think, for a lot of the younger players because they’re getting into the league and the game probably has morphed a little bit into what the college game kind of has been. Some younger quarterbacks can play and kind of do some of the things that they did in college, which makes the transition a little bit easier," Brady said.

Could Herbert have pictured a more iconic start to his NFL career than to be named the starter in week two of his rookie season and already facing both Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady? Probably not.

Kickoff between the Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) is at 10 AM (PT) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

