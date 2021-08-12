Tom Brady impressed with Kyle Trask’s hard work as a rookie quarterback

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady likes what he’s seeing from second-round draft pick Kyle Trask.

Trask, who was selected with the 64th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, knows he’ll be planted firmly on the bench as long as Brady is healthy. But Brady says that Trask is doing everything he needs to do to develop as a young player.

“Kyle’s done a great job from the day that he got here. He’s a very hard worker,” Brady said. “Kyle’s out here early, stays late, works with the younger guys. All the things you’re really looking for in a young player. This has got to be a huge priority in your life if you want to be doing this job for a long time — you’ve got to make it a huge priority. You really don’t know what you don’t know at this point, when you’re one year in or two years in or three years in or five years in. As somebody who’s 22 years in, what I knew at five years in is very different from what I knew at 10, and very different from what I know now.”

Similar comments were made about Brady himself in 2000, when he was a rookie backup to Drew Bledsoe and barely saw the field. For Trask to now here that from Brady is high praise.

