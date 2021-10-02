Tom Brady hypes up New England return in new Instagram video

WATCH: Tom Brady hypes up New England return in 'homecoming' video originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Think this is just another game for Tom Brady?

The 44-year-old quarterback will enter Gillette Stadium as a visitor for the first (and possibly last) time Sunday night when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the New England Patriots.

It's a fascinating matchup that pits Brady against his former coach, Bill Belichick, and will give Patriots fans the chance to thank their QB for 20 incredible seasons (or heckle him for leaving in 2020 free agency).

The moment apparently isn't lost on Brady, who shared a homecoming-themed video Saturday on social media.

Brady picked a fitting soundtrack: Jay-Z's "Public Service Announcement" was the song that played when he ran out of the tunnel before games in New England.

The video runs through Brady's most memorable moments with the Patriots, from his iconic "Snow Bowl" victory over the Oakland Raiders in 2001 to a February 2019 win over the Los Angeles Rams that earned Brady his sixth Super Bowl title.

It also ends with quite the flex: Brady standing on the Gillette Stadium turf in Bucs gear with his seven Lombardi Trophies -- including the hardware he won with Tampa Bay last season while the Patriots sputtered to a 7-9 record.

Brady and Belichick have played nice this week by speaking glowingly of their time in Foxboro together. But the QB also admitted he wants to kick his former team's butt, and we're sure Belichick and Co. feel the same way about Brady.

NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Patriots-Bucs begins with Pregame Live at 6:30 p.m. ET ahead of the 8:20 p.m. kickoff.