Is Tom Brady human? Bills DC has some fun with Patriots QB's abilities

Tom Brady is unlike any other player in NFL history.

The New England Patriots quarterback is 42 years and still playing at an MVP level in his 20th pro season. Brady has enjoyed an unprecedented run of success, and after winning a sixth Super Bowl title in 2018, he's off to a fantastic start this season as the Patriots try to maintain their unbeaten record (3-0) Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier had some fun with Brady's seemingly superhuman abilities Monday when asked about the Patriots quarterback during a press conference.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Question: "Do you think Tom Brady is human?"

Frazier: "Human? I think he's human. (Turns to Bills PR staff). Can you get his birth certificate? Make sure he's one of us."

Question: "At his age, what he's still doing, what do you make of that?"

Frazier: "It's impressive. His accomplishments alone are impressive -- six rings. Still playing at a high level, obviously takes great care of himself and continues to perform at a high level. He presents a lot of challenges for defenses. He's been doing it now for 20 years. Not much drop-off. He's special, for sure."

Yes, Brady is human. Although it's sometimes hard to tell given the fact he's battling Father Time as well as any player we've seen in recent memory.

Brady has owned the Bills throughout his career, and his 15 wins at New Era Field in Buffalo since the start of 2001 are the most by any quarterback over that span, including Bills QBs.

Story continues

The Patriots likely will need another excellent performance from Brady in Buffalo if they are going to emerge from Week 4 as the leaders in the AFC East. New England's run game has struggled through the first three weeks of the season, and with the Bills having one of the league's top run defenses, much of the burden to score points could fall on Brady.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Is Tom Brady human? Bills DC has some fun with Patriots QB's abilities originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston