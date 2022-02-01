Tom Brady has huge praise for Joe Burrow as Bengals head to Super Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has a fan by the name of Tom Brady.

The day before officially announcing his retirement from football, Brady went on the Let’s Go! podcast and spent some time talking about Burrow.

To say he’s impressed and had high praise would be an understatement:

“I think Joe’s got some tools that I didn’t quite have when I was his age, so super impressed by how he’s kind of come into the league and went to Cincinnati, which has been a tough place to play over the years. And, you know, two years into his career, after a really tough injury last year, showed a lot of mental and physical toughness coming back and having an incredible season.”

Brady also stressed that he well understands the hard work it takes to be at Burrow’s level of play and that he’s happy to see Joe doing it already.

It’s a major feather in the cap of sorts for Burrow, who has the potential to step into the void left by Brady as one of the league greats alongside the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and others.

As of right now, Burrow’s the only one of the next potential greats through to the Super Bowl, which is pretty interesting timing given Brady’s goodbye.

