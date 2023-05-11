Tom Brady will be honored at Patriots home opener

Exactly who the Patriots will play when they open the 2023 season at Gillette Stadium, and just when that game will be, is a mystery until tonight. But there's one thing that we can report.

Tom Brady will be there.

The Patriots on Thursday morning announced that the longtime Patriots quarterback, who finished his career at Tampa Bay, will be honored at the home opener.

More details will be released tonight on the NFL Network, according to the team's Tweet. The full NFL schedule is set to be released this evening as well.

The 15-time Pro Bowler and 5-time Super Bowl MVP played for New England from 2000 to 2019, and ended his career after three seasons with the Buccaneers.

In a video message on social media, team chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said, “The greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxboro, and I’m happy to tell you…I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game.”

Brady, 45, is the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards (89,214), touchdown passes (649) and Super Bowl appearances (10). He has signed a deal to be Fox Sports' lead analyst, but won't start that new career until 2024.

