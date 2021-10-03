Tom Brady homecoming video for Patriots-Bucs will fire fans up

Brady's hype video ahead of Pats-Bucs will give local fans chills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady has gotten better with age -- on the field and social media.

The 44-year-old will take the field at Gillette Stadium as a visitor for the first time Sunday night when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers battle the New England Patriots.

Brady won six Super Bowl titles over an unparalleled 20-year run in New England, so his first trip back to Foxboro won't just be another game for the future Hall of Famer.

On the day of the big game, Brady looked back at some of his best moments with the Patriots in a great social media video.

Good to be back… pic.twitter.com/0euoXEdCv4 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 3, 2021

Even if you're irked by Brady leaving the team in 2020 free agency to sign with the Bucs, it's hard not to get chills watching this.

With Billy Bob Thornton's famous speech from "Friday Night Lights" in the background, the video shows Brady celebrating his countless victories with his New England teammates before cutting to an old interview of Brady saying, "There's gotta be more than this."

Indeed there was for Brady, who won three Super Bowls with the Patriots past his 35th birthday and added a fourth with the Bucs last season.

Brady should get a rousing ovation from the Gillette Stadium crowd Sunday night, but don't be fooled: He'll be out for blood when the game starts.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.