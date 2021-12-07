Tom Brady is accomplishing many things at the age of 44. One of those accomplishments may be to win the MVP award.

PointsBet has the Buccaneers quarterback at +175 to win the prize for the fourth time in his career.

There’s a sizable gap between Brady and the next guy on the list, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He’s at +600. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray comes in at +750, and Bills quarterback Josh Allen has fallen to +1000 after being the early-season favorite.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sits at +1200, with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at +1400. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has regressed to +1600 along with Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, the non-quarterback with the best odds.

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt presents the best value by far, at +25000. On track for 24.0 sacks, if Watt breaks that single-season record of 22.5 and if Pittsburgh makes it to the playoffs, he could get some votes. PFT’s Charean Williams, who holds one of the 50 Associated Press votes, said on Tuesday’s #PFTPM that her two current finalists are Murray and Watt.

As a practical matter, the true favorites will be the quarterbacks of the No. 1 seeds in each conference. But a historic performance by a non-quarterback can help someone like Watt get there, like it did with running back Adrian Peterson in 2012.

Thus, the ongoing scrum or the No. 1 seed in each conference will go a long way toward determining the MVP. And if Watt can keep racking up sacks, he could throw a wrench into the final decision.

Tom Brady holds firm as MVP favorite originally appeared on Pro Football Talk