Tom Brady hits impressive NFL passing milestone in Patriots vs. Jets

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reached another NFL passing milestone Sunday during his team's Week 17 matchup with the New York Jets.

Brady completed his 20th pass of the game in the fourth quarter, giving him 6,000 career pass completions. The milestone pass was completed to wide receiver Chris Hogan.

The 41-year-old veteran joins Drew Brees (6,586), Brett Favre (6,300) and Peyton Manning (6,125) as the only quarterbacks in league history to reach the 6,000 mark.

Brady set NFL records for the most passing yards and most passing touchdowns in league history (regular season and combined, on both records) earlier in the season.

