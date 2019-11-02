Tom Brady has a history of targeting rookie wide receivers in their debut

Now that N'Keal Harry has officially been activated off the IR, the Patriots will gain an outside receiving threat to throw at the Ravens' defense on Sunday Night Football.

Selected with the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Harry missed the first half of his rookie season after sustaining an ankle injury in training camp.

The Patriots' offense could definitely use some production downfield given their reliance on the run game and inside options like Julian Edelman and James White. It'd be unfair to expect Harry to be that guy right away, but it's worth noting that Tom Brady has a history of targeting rookie wide receivers quite a bit in their debut.

As Boston Sports Info points out, Brady has completed 24-of-57 throws to such wide receivers for 343 yards, three touchdowns and one interception over the course of his storied career. For Edelman's debut in 2009, Brady threw to him 16 times and threw to Kenbrell Thompkins 14 times in 2013. Edelman (2nd) and Thompkins (4th) are two of the highest target totals for a rookie debut since 1992, again according to Boston Sports Info.

The Ravens are 26th in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game and third against the run. The Patriots are definitely aware of Baltimore's strengths and weaknesses, so there's a good chance Harry could see plenty of passes thrown his way in primetime.

