Tom Brady hints at some of the games he'll do for Fox

After the 2024 schedule came out, we tried to guess the games to which Tom Brady will be assigned in his first year as the No. 1 analyst at Fox. During his Monday visit to Colin Cowherd's show, Brady hinted at some of the games he’ll do.

We already know he'll work the Week 1 game in Cleveland between the Cowboys and the Browns. Brady also made it clear that he'll do Chiefs-49ers (a no-brainer), along with "a bunch of Dallas games," including Lions-Cowboys and Ravens-Cowboys.

Whatever the games are, they'll be the No. 1 Fox game each week. Often right after the 1:00 p.m. ET games, featuring the No. 2 team and Greg Olsen, the man Brady is replacing. Which will give football fans a chance to compare and contrast Olsen and Brady, back-to-back.

Will Brady thrive? Will he fail? We'll find out soon enough.