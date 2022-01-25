Tom Brady hints family concerns may be key factor in retirement decision

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has so far been noncommittal about his possible return for a 23rd NFL season. However, the seven-time Super Bowl champion did give a small glimpse into his decision-making process during his "Let's Go" podcast on Monday.

"(F)ootball is extremely important in my life. And it means a lot to me," Brady told co-host Jim Gray. "And I care a lot about what we're trying to accomplish as a team. And I care a lot about my teammates. And the biggest difference now that I'm older is I have kids now too, you know, and I care about them a lot as well. They've been my biggest supporters."

WHAT'S NEXT FOR BRADY, RODGERS? Why legacy questions might guide QBs' decisions

HAS BRADY PLAYED HIS LAST NFL GAME? What we know about legendary QB's future

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get football news delivered to your inbox

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady lets his children hold the Lombardi Trophy after his team defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55 last year in Tampa.

"My wife is my biggest supporter. It pains her to see me get hit out there. And she deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad," Brady, 44, continued.

"It's not always what I want. It's what we want as a family. And I'm gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what's next."

Despite a furious fourth-quarter comeback, Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers made an unexpected exit from this season's playoffs on Sunday with a 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Brady has another year left on the two-year, $50 million contract he signed with the Bucs before the 2021 season. With Brady remaining at the helm, Tampa Bay would likely be one of the top Super Bowl contenders again next season.

However, retirement is clearly on the table.

"Playing football I get so much joy from. I love it. But not playing football, there's a lot of joy in that for me also now, too, with my kids getting older and seeing them develop and grow," he said.

"So all these things need to be considered and they will be. And, you know, the funny part is always that most guys retire and then move to Florida. I'm already in Florida! So it's really confusing, even to me."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tom Brady on returning or retiring: 'It's not always what I want'