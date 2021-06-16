Tom Brady hilariously trolls Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in conversation

Tom Brady’s hilarious side came out after taking a subtle jab at Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Brady and Phil Mickelson will face Rogers and Bryson DeChambeau in The Match at the beginning of July. The celebrity golf event has already brought out the competitive spirit in Brady.

Brady seemed to make mention of when the Packers kicked a field goal instead of going for a touchdown in the NFC Championship game in January. Rodgers and the Packers have had a rocky relationship throughout the course of the offseason, with much of it stemming from the decision to not go for it on fourth down.

Brady referenced the situation on Tuesday as the two were doing media along with Mickelson in December for the event.

“I do think you have a partner who would probably like to go for it a little bit more than he has in the past, so Bryson, I’m glad you’re encouraging him to go for it,” Brady said, making sure to reference the situation that occurred in January.

“Well, I don’t usually have the option,” Rodgers said, seeming to take it all in stride.

It appears that nothing is off limits in the heat of competition — Brady and Rogers jokingly made that clear on Tuesday.

