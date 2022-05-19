Breaking News:

Follow Tiger Woods in Round 1 of the PGA Championship

Tom Brady hilariously spoofs unretirement decision in new commercial

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Isaiah Hole
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tom Brady
    Tom Brady
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Maybe all Tom Brady needed was a vacation. And to channel ‘The Wolf of Wall Street.’

Earlier this offseason, the former Michigan football quarterback and GOAT at the NFL level made the surprising decision to retire from the league after 22 years. It didn’t last long, as he, weeks later, reversed course, opting to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and continue his career in football.

On Thursday, Brady dropped his latest Hertz commercial, where he makes fun of that course reversal. He’s seen directing a Hertz commercial within the commercial, and that’s where his ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ homage comes in.

Watch below:

Brady does already have his post-football career lined up, as he signed a landmark deal to become an in-booth analyst for FOX’s NFL coverage once he hangs up his cleats.

List

Post spring edition: Ranking the Big Ten's running backs

Recommended Stories