The geniuses at EA Sports have found yet another way to make Madden more realistic.

In a teaser video for the upcoming release of "Madden NFL 20" (in stores August 2), Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is seen on the sidelines getting left hanging. In the video, a player wearing no. 80 (not Danny Amendola ... Tight end Stephen Anderson is No. 80 on the current roster) shuns Brady's high-five attempt. Of course, Brady's favorite target, Julian Edelman, is by his side to make up for it.

They really put this in Madden 😭😭😭 @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/Sp2FvCF0ol — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) July 16, 2019

Brady - who earned the second-highest rating for a quarterback in the video game - is known for getting left hanging. As Deadspin pointed out, teammates missed his high-five attempts at least three times in the 2013 season alone.

But high-fives on the sideline, whether reciprocated or not, mean touchdowns for New England, so hopefully we see plenty of those in the upcoming season - in real life and in Madden.

Tom Brady hilariously left hanging (again) in 'Madden NFL 20' teaser originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston