Tom Brady’s hilarious response to Rob Gronkowski’s retirement

For the second time this offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are losing a future first-ballot Hall of Famer to retirement.

For the second time this offseason, the Bucs are hoping they get a subsequent comeback.

All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Tuesday after two seasons in Tampa Bay, a tenure that commenced when Tom Brady lured him out of his first retirement after just one season.

Brady himself announced his own retirement back in February, but made an about-face just 41 days later, stating he would return for a third season with the Bucs.

Within minutes of Gronk’s announcement Tuesday, his own agent, Drew Rosenhaus stoked the fires of a similar comeback for the legendary tight end.

This was the GOAT’s hilarious response:

Bucs fans will be hoping that comes to fruition, with Brady eventually convincing his old buddy to rejoin him for perhaps one more ride.