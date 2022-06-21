Tom Brady’s hilarious response to Rob Gronkowski’s retirement
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Tampa Bay BuccaneersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Tom BradyLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Rob GronkowskiLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
For the second time this offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are losing a future first-ballot Hall of Famer to retirement.
For the second time this offseason, the Bucs are hoping they get a subsequent comeback.
All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Tuesday after two seasons in Tampa Bay, a tenure that commenced when Tom Brady lured him out of his first retirement after just one season.
Brady himself announced his own retirement back in February, but made an about-face just 41 days later, stating he would return for a third season with the Bucs.
Within minutes of Gronk’s announcement Tuesday, his own agent, Drew Rosenhaus stoked the fires of a similar comeback for the legendary tight end.
This was the GOAT’s hilarious response:
https://t.co/CyD9fgMbX6 pic.twitter.com/LzoNJy5KJv
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 21, 2022
Bucs fans will be hoping that comes to fruition, with Brady eventually convincing his old buddy to rejoin him for perhaps one more ride.