Tom Brady’s hilarious response to latest NFL comeback rumors

Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter. https://t.co/Qzf2H4vr1j — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 7, 2023

For the second offseason in a row, rumors of Tom Brady coming out of retirement for another NFL season are once again making the rounds.

Unlike last year, though, it looks like this new speculation has no basis in reality.

That’s according to the GOAT himself, who posted on social media Tuesday with a fantastic response to a rumor passed along Monday by Rich Eisen.

Eisen claimed that rumors were circulating that Brady could come out of retirement for the second year in a row, and might be targeting the Miami Dolphins for his 24th NFL season.

Instead, it looks like Brady will be focusing on litter boxes and tuna-flavored treats.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire