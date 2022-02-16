Tom Brady has hilarious Matthew Stafford tweet during Rams parade

The Los Angeles Rams have hit the streets for their Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday.

A guy who knows a lot about such things is Tom Brady.

The recently retired quarterback has taken part in many Super Bowl parades… seven, to be exact.

From the scenes in California, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was spotted enjoying himself. Smiles and cigars, and probably a bit more than that.

Brady offered a bit of advice upon further inspection.

Re-tweeting the video of Stafford on his social media account via Twitter, Brady chimed in: the Rams QB needs a little H20:

Mix in a water Matt…trust me https://t.co/WEVupw2Yzl — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 16, 2022

Brady knows more about celebrating Super Bowl wins than anyone. One recent memory, in particular, comes to mind.

After his Super Bowl-winning season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a year ago, video of Brady surfaced as well. Rather than having a stogey in his hand, Brady has the Lombardy Trophy.

Now famously because of the successful outcome, Brady threw the trophy, from one boat to another.

Brady’s reactions throughout the events were simply incredible and only scratching the surface with the trophy throw.

How can we forget the avocado tequila references and other… extra smiley photos… of the future Hall of Famer from that day as he’s being ushered around? We can’t and we won’t.

