Tom Brady helped persuade Bill Belichick to try late field goal

It wasn’t quite as compelling as last year’s “Philly Philly” moment, but this year’s Super Bowl included a quarterback-coach sideline discussion that helped persuade the coach into making a decision that contributed to a championship.

NFL Films video from Sunday’s game shows Patriots quarterback Tom Brady lobbying for a 41-yard field goal attempt at a time when New England faced fourth and short from the L.A. 24, with 1:16 to play.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A first down would have essentially ended the game. But a field goal would, too. And Brady pushed for it. Coach Bill Belichick agreed.

The kick from Stephen Gostkowski, who had hooked a 46-yard try in the first half, hooked it again, but this time it stayed inside the left upright, giving the Patriots a 10-point lead that proved to be insurmountable.

The decision didn’t come without risk. A miss would have given the Rams the ball at their own 31, along with a chance to drive the field, score a touchdown, and either try to force overtime or go for the win with a two-point conversion.