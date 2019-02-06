Tom Brady helped persuade Bill Belichick to try late field goal

Mike Florio
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

It wasn’t quite as compelling as last year’s “Philly Philly” moment, but this year’s Super Bowl included a quarterback-coach sideline discussion that helped persuade the coach into making a decision that contributed to a championship.

NFL Films video from Sunday’s game shows Patriots quarterback Tom Brady lobbying for a 41-yard field goal attempt at a time when New England faced fourth and short from the L.A. 24, with 1:16 to play.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

A first down would have essentially ended the game. But a field goal would, too. And Brady pushed for it. Coach Bill Belichick agreed.

The kick from Stephen Gostkowski, who had hooked a 46-yard try in the first half, hooked it again, but this time it stayed inside the left upright, giving the Patriots a 10-point lead that proved to be insurmountable.

The decision didn’t come without risk. A miss would have given the Rams the ball at their own 31, along with a chance to drive the field, score a touchdown, and either try to force overtime or go for the win with a two-point conversion.

What to Read Next