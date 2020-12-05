Tom Brady has heartfelt message for LeGarrette Blount after RB announces retirement

Brady has heartfelt message for Blount after RB retires originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Former New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount announced his retirement Friday after nine seasons in the NFL.

Blount, 34, made the announcement on his Instagram page with a video and a message thanking each organization he's played for since entering the league in 2010.

Read the message below:

Long-time NFL RB LeGarrette Blount has called it a career. One of the most unique players to do it. https://t.co/9mZbVAxLBn pic.twitter.com/J2KPqACPHx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2020

During his two-and-a-half seasons in New England, Blount helped the Patriots to two Super Bowl titles. He earned a third Super Bowl ring with the Philadelphia Eagles, defeating the Pats in Super Bowl LII.

Blount's former Patriots teammate Tom Brady responded to the retirement announcement with a heartfelt message.

“So proud of you and everything you accomplished champ it was my pleasure always to be there for you and loved sharing the huddle with you!!" Brady wrote.

Blount finishes his NFL career with 6,306 rushing yards and 56 touchdowns, 18 of which came with the Patriots in 2016.