Tom Brady heaps praise on Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'He makes it look so easy'

Tom Brady heaps praise on Aaron Rodgers: 'He makes it look so easy' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's a little hard to believe that Sunday's showdown featuring Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will be just the third ever matchup between these two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks.

Brady and Rodgers are two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. They split the two previous meetings between each other, and the upcoming game will be the first with Brady as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and not the New England Patriots.

It's going to be one of the Bucs' toughest games of the regular season. The Green Bay Packers are 4-0 and Rodgers is among the leading candidates for league MVP. He's thrown 13 touchdown passes with zero interceptions through four games.

Rodgers is playing some of the best football of his career despite being 36 years old. Brady has tons of respect for Rodgers' longevity and talent, and he went into detail on that during his Thursday press conference.

“I think there’s a lot to like about his play and his ability to pass a football,” Brady said. "I think everybody is pretty much in awe of how he makes it look so easy. Just the throwing motion, the velocity on the ball, the placement of the ball. How quickly the ball gets from his hand to the receivers' hands.

"It’s just been unbelievable to watch over the years, and he’s really kept it going. He’s a great passer, he’s very efficient. His touchdown-to-interception ratio, and he basically doesn’t throw interceptions and throws a lot of touchdowns.

“His decision-making is just phenomenal. When you do that as a quarterback, you always put your team in a position to win. You’ve got to keep from making mistakes and, obviously, to throw as many touchdowns as he has, scramble for touchdowns, and his ability as a mobile quarterback to buy more time for his receivers is pretty unbelievable, too. There’s a lot of great things to say about his game. He’s one of the great quarterbacks to ever play the game.”

This Week 6 game is massively important for both teams, but there's a little more pressure on Brady and the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay lost a lead late in the fourth quarter of last week's loss to the Chicago Bears, dropping their record to 3-2. Only one of those wins has come against a team with a winning record -- the Carolina Panthers. A defeat to the Packers would put the Buccaneers three games behind Green Bay in the race for the No. 1 seed and lone playoff bye in the NFC.

Oddsmakers have pegged Brady as a home underdog entering Sunday's matchup for the first time since 2014. It's a position Brady has thrived in throughout his career, so we should expect another excellent performance from the 43-year-old quarterback with the football world watching closely Sunday afternoon.