Shortly after his longtime friend and teammate Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement, Tom Brady released a statement praising Gronk for everything he brought to their success, both in New England and Tampa Bay.

“Teammate, friend, brother, just a few of the words that come to mind when I think of Gronk,” Brady said. “Nobody has ever embodied the idea of ‘leaving it all out on the field’ like Rob has throughout his entire career. Every single snap, I knew that no matter how many people you put in front of him, he was going to get to his spot.

“Even more important is the person he was off the field. Focused when he had to be, and FUN the rest of the time. Having Gronk in your locker room was every NFL player’s dream. I’m proud of all that we’ve accomplished together, and even more excited for all you have ahead of you. Congrats Gronk, you deserve it.”

Gronkowski was drafted by the Patriots in 2010 and played with Brady through 2018. Gronkowski retired and sat out the 2019 season, but he came out of retirement to play with Brady again in 2020 and played two years in Tampa Bay.

Tom Brady: Having Gronk in your locker room was every NFL player’s dream originally appeared on Pro Football Talk