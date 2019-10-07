Tom Brady having fun watching the Patriots defense

The Patriots defense gave up a big play early in Sunday’s victory in Washington, but Steven Sims’s 65-yard touchdown run would be a real outlier by the time the day was done.

Washington managed 220 total yards of offense while turning the ball over twice and allowing six sacks. That kind of outing has been par for the course for the Patriots this season and quarterback Tom Brady said the group has been “fun to watch” while it makes life easier for the rest of the team.

“The way our defense is playing, as long as we don’t turn the ball over we know we have a great chance to win because they are playing as well as any defense I have ever played with,” Brady said on WEEI. “It is really spectacular to watch from the sideline.”

The Patriots have a quick turnaround to face the Giants and rookie quarterback Daniel Jones on Thursday and then they get an extended break to prepare for their second game against the Jets. Those don’t feel like spots where the defense will get knocked out of its groove and that bodes well for the New England winning streak.