Tom Brady hasn't liked the Cowboys 'since coming out of the womb'

Tom Brady joked that he has disliked the Dallas Cowboys for the entirety of his 42 years on this planet. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Ahead of a big matchup between the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys this Sunday, Tom Brady confirmed he doesn’t like the Cowboys. Shocker, we know.

“I've really not liked the Cowboys since coming out of the womb," he joked Wednesday, as reported by ESPN.

But being who he is, Brady went on to give his usual totally professional answer, expounding on his respect for the organization.

“I've got a lot of respect for those guys. They've had a great winning organization, and a lot of great players in their history," he said. "As a Niners fan, you play the Cowboys, and every time they'd hand off to Emmitt Smith it would be a 5-yard gain and you'd pull your hair out. Throw it up to Michael Irvin, and Troy [Aikman] was such a great player. The defense -- Ken Norton and 'Prime Time' [Deion Sanders]. So the history of great players, the tradition."

He gave some love to the current team as well, however, saying this weekend’s game will provide a “challenge.”

"It's going to be a huge challenge for us. I love the opportunity to compete against great teams this time of year as Thanksgiving approaches. It means a lot for both teams,” Brady said.

Despite winning 17-10 last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, Brady was frustrated, and said Monday that his offense could “probably do everything better.” But he seemed to be feeling a little better two days later.

“It's great to be 9-1, but we just have high expectations for what we're doing as an offense, so we're just trying to figure out how we can do things consistently, with dependability, and guys are working hard at it," he said. "Sometimes it comes together early, middle of the season, late in the season. The only thing that matters really is this week and trying to beat a really good football team.”

It sounds like the oldest quarterback in the league is prepared to do his infant self proud (apparently?), and remain undefeated against Dallas.

