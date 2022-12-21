Tom Brady hasn’t beaten Cardinals since 2004

The Arizona Cardinals face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this coming Sunday night at home. It will give Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady the opportunity to do something he has not done in nearly two decades — beat the Cardinals.

As great a career as Brady has had, he only has one career win against the Cardinals and it came in 2004.

Brady has only started twice against the Cardinals ever.

In 2004 as a member of the New England Patriots, he threw two touchdown passes and two interceptions a 23-12 win.

The Cardinals didn’t play the Patriots again until 2008. Brady was out that season with a knee injury. The Pats won that game 47-7 with Matt Cassel at quarterback.

In 2012, the next time they played, Brady started but the Cardinals came away with a 20-18 win when Stephen Gostkowski missed a game-winning field goal.

Brady missed the 2016 season opener between the Cardinals and Patriots when he was suspended four games for the “Deflategate” scandal. Jimmy Garoppolo started that game and the Pats came away with a 23-21 upset win in Arizona when Cardinals kicker Chandler Catanzaro missed a 47-yard field goal at the end of regulation that would have won the game.

The Cardinals and Pats played again in 2020 but Brady was already with the Buccaneers.

The Cardinals and Bucs have not played since 2019, before Brady’s arrival.

His one win against the Cardinals is tied for the fewest he has against any team. The other team he has beaten only once is the Patriots, whom he has faced only once in his career.

