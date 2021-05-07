Tom Brady has already reached out to Kyle Trask about throwing together this offseason
Some Hall of Fame bound quarterbacks don't handle it well when their team spends an early draft pick on a quarterback. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady doesn't see it that way.
If Brady was put off by the Bucs drafting quarterback Kyle Trask in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft, Brady isn't showing it. Quite the opposite, actually. Brady has already reached out to Trask about throwing this offseason, Trask told NFL Network on Friday.
Trask's comments read:
"[Brady] actually did reach out to me a couple days after the draft. And was just ... checking in on when I'm going to get into town so we can get together and maybe do some throwing, things like that. That meant a lot to me."
Trask said other players from the team have reached out as well. He said it's clear the Bucs have a great culture and group of people.
Brady reaching out shouldn't come as a surprise. Brady was kept in the loop about the team taking Trask, according to Bucs head coach Bruce Arians. While it feels like he could play forever, Brady — who will be 44 next season — likely knows he doesn't have much longer before he calls it quits. He probably understood the Bucs' logic in taking a quarterback that high in the draft.
Tom Brady will work with Kyle Trask
While it's unclear how Brady and Trask will work together, Brady has a solid track record in this area. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo credited Brady for being a positive influence early in Garoppolo's career. Maybe because of that, Garoppolo has maintained a positive attitude toward Trey Lance, who the 49ers selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
For a while, it looked as though Garoppolo would succeed Brady in New England, but that wasn't the case. Brady continued to perform well, and Garoppolo was sent to the 49ers in a trade. It's unlikely that same scenario will play out between Brady and Trask, so Brady might actually be preparing his successor this time around.
