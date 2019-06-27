Tom Brady has a message for ESPN's Max Kellerman and his other doubters

Tom Brady will celebrate is 42nd birthday on Aug. 3. If the New England Patriots hold a public training camp session that day, he will be serenaded by the thousands of fans on hand with multiple singings of “Happy Birthday” and many holding signs saying the same.

NFL history has shown us that Brady is an anomaly. We knew this already when it comes to success, but it’s true for his age as well: He’s the oldest position player in the league currently, and last year he became just the fourth quarterback to start essentially a full season at quarterback at age 41, joining Brett Favre, Vinny Testaverde and Warren Moon.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has a message for his doubters - including one particular sports personality. (AP)

No player has started a full season at 42; Moon has come closest, starting 10 in 1998.

Despite evidence to the contrary, there are many NFL observers who seem determined to write Brady off.

One of those is ESPN’s Max Kellerman of “First Take.” Kellerman has been saying for nearly three years that Brady is going to “fall off a cliff” and “be a bum in short order.”

All he’s done since Kellerman first made that comment in July 2016 is lead the Patriots to a 35-9 regular-season record while posting an 89:21 touchdown-to-interception ratio, three straight Super Bowl appearances and two more championships.

Typically, Brady says he tunes out the noise, but it seems Kellerman’s has gotten through.

‘He’s going to fall off a cliff’

On Thursday, Brady posted a photo on his Instagram stories of a Pocket Radar, a handheld device for measuring ball velocity.

It read 61 miles per hour.

Brady captioned it, “He’s Gonna Fall Off a Cliff” with a football and thinking-face emoji.

In a 2017 video with NFL Network, soon-to-be first-round draft pick Patrick Mahomes threw 62 MPH. He was 21 years old at the time.

Take that, Max.

(Tom Brady/Instagram)

