Tom Brady takes hilarious shot at Peyton Manning, joins other athletes in costume for Halloween

Tom Brady was one of several professional athletes to get into the Halloween spirit on Thursday. (Fred Kfoury III/Getty Images)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may have a game coming up on Sunday night, but he didn’t let that stop him from getting into the Halloween spirit on Thursday night.

Brady, fittingly, went with a classic this year. He dressed up as a “StarWars” Stormtrooper — armed with a seemingly heavy-duty “Nerf” gun.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Thursday Practice Notes: Brady (QB) - Did Not Practice - Refused to take off stormtrooper helmet. #happyhalloween pic.twitter.com/RLV1HZev4i — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 31, 2019

Hours later, when he was presumably out Trick-or-Treating with his children, Brady ran into a skeleton dressed up like longtime Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning.

Naturally, Brady couldn’t resist having some fun.

Tom Brady really did that to Peyton Manning 😂



(via @TomBrady) pic.twitter.com/DbVRDjU6rW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 1, 2019

Brady wasn’t the only one to embrace the holiday this year.

New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick dressed up as Emmet from “The Lego Movie” ahead of their game against the Denver Nuggets, and repped the costume on his way to the arena.

JJ “Lego-Man” Redick is in the Halloween spirit before the Pels game 🎃 pic.twitter.com/W1vA4TnACT — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 1, 2019

Story continues

Multiple New Orleans Saints players got in on the action, too.

LeBron James and his wife went all out with their costumes.

With the holiday coming in the middle of the week, plenty of others decided to dress up a little early, too.

SAY MY NAME 3Xs..... IMA PULL UP LIKE THIS... pic.twitter.com/og0p6JWcBQ — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) October 31, 2019

And, of course, Gritty.

If no one else will defend the world, then I must. It me, Wonder Gritty. pic.twitter.com/WhxHKub8He — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) October 26, 2019

More from Yahoo Sports: