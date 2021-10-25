Tom Brady had the sweetest moment with a tearful young fan

Tom Brady found a particularly important fan during the fourth quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the Chicago Bears in Week 7. Brady walked over to the stands in the fourth quarter, where he found a boy who had a sign that said Brady helped him beat brain cancer.

Brady briefly greeted that fan, an interaction which CBS captured on their broadcast. The Bucs QB gave the kid a hat and shook his hand. That simple “Hello” from Brady left the youngster in tears. And I’m definitely not crying — you’re crying. Here’s a look at the beautiful and sweet interaction.

Tom Brady walking over to meet a little boy with :33 left in the game, handed him his hat and shook his hand… and the boy broke down in tears. He had a sign that said Brady helped beat brain cancer pic.twitter.com/5qzTF8v5F2 — Robert Pandolfino (@RPandolfino) October 24, 2021

Sports can be truly amazing.

