Tom Brady had simple social media reaction to NFL All-Decade Team honor

Tom Brady accomplished a rare feat Monday when he was named to the second NFL All-Decade Team of his legendary career.

The former New England Patriots star was one of two quarterbacks (the other was Aaron Rodgers) selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's official NFL All-Decade Team for the 2010s. Brady won three Super Bowl titles, five AFC championships and two league MVP awards in the last decade.

The 42-year-old quarterback also was named to the NFL All-Decade Team for the 2000s, along with former rival Peyton Manning.

Brady's only response (as of this writing) to being named to the latest All-Decade squad came on Instagram, where he responded to the NFL's post on the two quarterbacks included on the roster.

Check out the NFL's Instagram post and Brady's reply below:

Brady wasn't the only former Patriots player named to the 2010s All-Decade Team.

He was joined by wide receiver Antonio Brown, tight end Rob Gronkowski, left guard Logan Mankins, defensive end Chandler Jones, cornerback Darrelle Revis, return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson and kicker Stephen Gostkowski. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was one of the two coaches selected as well.

The 2020s aren't just a new decade for Brady, they represent the beginning of a new football journey for him. He left the Patriots and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency last month, and his arrival already has made the NFC South franchise a legitimate Super Bowl contender in the minds of oddsmakers.

